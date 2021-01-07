8 Rescued After Water Main Break Floods NYC Expressway, Leaving Cars Stranded

Eight people had to be rescued early Thursday morning after a water main break completely flooded the Cross Bronx Expressway.

The FDNY says it received a call around 3 a.m. about the flood near Jerome Avenue and West 175th Street. Seven cars were stranded in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx and morning commuters inside were escorted out by first responders.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

A water main break on Jerome Ave has completely flooded the Cross Bronx Expressway. This will likely be out there throughout the rush and will impact the GWB and all surrounding roads. Plan ahead! #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/nBr0cWHqWt — First 4 Traffic NY (@Traffic4NY) January 7, 2021

Several parked cars on Jerome Avenue were submerged under water all the way up to their windows. The water was still flowing as of 7 a.m. as crews work to shut off the pipes, the Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement.

"They are also clearing catch basins to allow the water to drain from the Cross Bronx Expressway underpass," the DEP said.

The flood has shutdown the busy expressway in both directions and impacted all roads nearby as well as the George Washington Bridge. It is expected to do so throughout the morning.

The 4 train service was suspended between 161 Street-Yankee Stadium and Woodlawn in both directions as a result.