Taylor Swift booed at Super Bowl when shown on jumbotron

Swift did not receive a warm welcome from some fans in New Orleans.

By Mike Gavin

As Taylor Swift might say, you need to calm down.

Some of the crowd at the Super Bowl in New Orleans didn't give the 14-time Grammy winner a very warm welcome. Swift was booed when she was shown on the video board at Caesars Superdome during the first quarter of the game.

She was able to shake it off.

Swift, who was shown after actor Paul Rudd, was seated in her luxury suite next to Ice Spice when she appeared on screen. As the crowd booed, she gave a side-eye look before laughing.

Swift is in attendance at the Super Bowl for the second straight season to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. She has attended nine Kansas City games this season, with the Chiefs winning them all.

Her presence, and the occasional screen time it commands during game broadcasts, has angered some football fans.

When she was shown on the jumbotron at last year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas, she chugged a drink.

