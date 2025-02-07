Here's who is performing at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

There will be plenty of big names on and off the field at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans this Sunday, including several Grammy winning artists set to take center stage.

Let's breakdown everyone scheduled to perform at this year's football game.

Super Bowl tailgate

Performances kick off hours before the actual kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Post Malone, the artist behind massive hits such as "Sunflower" and "rockstar," will headline the YouTube Tailgate Concert starting at 4 p.m. EST.

Following his rendition last year of "American the Beautiful," Malone is outside the stadium this time around. Watch the concert from outside Caesars Superdome here.

Pre-game performances

Over on the field, previous Grammy winner for Album of the Year Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem.

He'll be joined before kickoff by Ledisi, who is performing "Life Every Voice and Sing," often referred to as the Black National anthem.

"America the Beautiful," meanwhile, will be sung by Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle.

Halftime show

The big headliner for Super Bowl LIX is Kendrick Lamar, fresh off his multiple Grammy wins at last weekend's award show.

The rapper previously appeared during the 2022 halftime show, alongside other rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminen.

This time around, Lamar will be joined by SZA. The two have been frequent collaborators on music; she appeared his recent album “GNX” and was featured on a couple songs including “Gloria” and “Luther."

The duo's previous hits include the Oscar-nominated “All the Stars” and “Doves in the Wind.”

Lamar and SZA will also co-headline a 19-city North American tour this spring and summer. The Grand National Tour kicks off April 19 in Minneapolis and concludes June 18 in Washington, D.C.

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. The creative direction of Lamar’s performance will be provided by pgLang, a creative company founded by Lamar and Dave Free — who has previously directed the rapper’s music videos.

Last year, Usher shined with a star-studded show and guests including H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.

Here are five things to know about rapper Kendrick Lamar.