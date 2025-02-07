Super Bowl

Super Bowl 59 odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, prediction

There are just days remaining in the countdown to Super Bowl 59. Here's a look at the odds for the Eagles and Chiefs

By NBC New York Staff and Rob Maaddi

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the second time in just three years, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the Super Bowl.

This time around, the Eagles are looking for redemption and the chance to block the Chiefs from becoming the first team in the NFL to win a historic three Super Bowls in a row. In 2023, the Chiefs came out on top by the difference of a field goal, 38-35.

The odds are stacked in Kansas City’s favor but the Chiefs are only 1 1/2-point favorites against Philadelphia on Sunday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

That’s because the two-time defending champion Chiefs (17-2) haven’t faced a team quite like the Eagles (17-3) this season.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Led by Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, the Eagles have one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. Under Fangio’s guidance, they also have the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

No team has ever three-peated in the Super Bowl era. Only the Chiefs have even had that opportunity. None of the eight previous teams who won back-to-back Super Bowls made it back for a third, though the Green Bay Packers won an NFL championship in 1965 and captured the first two Super Bowls.

The Chiefs are 9-0 this season when Taylor Swift comes to their games. President Donald Trump will be in the Superdome, too. It’ll be the first time a sitting president attends a Super Bowl.

Here are the latest betting lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for Eagles vs. Chiefs, including our ATS pick. 

  • Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-115), Chiefs -1.5(-105)
  • Moneyline: Eagles 100, Chiefs -120
  • Total: Over 48.5 points (-110), Under 48.5 points (-110)

This article tagged under:

Super BowlNFLSports
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us