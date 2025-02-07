Super Bowl 59 odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, prediction

For the second time in just three years, the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will face off at the Super Bowl.

This time around, the Eagles are looking for redemption and the chance to block the Chiefs from becoming the first team in the NFL to win a historic three Super Bowls in a row. In 2023, the Chiefs came out on top by the difference of a field goal, 38-35.

The odds are stacked in Kansas City’s favor but the Chiefs are only 1 1/2-point favorites against Philadelphia on Sunday, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

That’s because the two-time defending champion Chiefs (17-2) haven’t faced a team quite like the Eagles (17-3) this season.

Led by Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, the Eagles have one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. Under Fangio’s guidance, they also have the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

No team has ever three-peated in the Super Bowl era. Only the Chiefs have even had that opportunity. None of the eight previous teams who won back-to-back Super Bowls made it back for a third, though the Green Bay Packers won an NFL championship in 1965 and captured the first two Super Bowls.

The Chiefs are 9-0 this season when Taylor Swift comes to their games. President Donald Trump will be in the Superdome, too. It’ll be the first time a sitting president attends a Super Bowl.

Here are the latest betting lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for Eagles vs. Chiefs, including our ATS pick.