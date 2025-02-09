Take a look at the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows

Kendrick Lamar was chosen to headline this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

While millions will tune to watch the big game, even more will tune in to watch the halftime spectacular.

The halftime show at many of the early Super Bowls was performed by marching bands. Since then, they have really become a spectacular that captivates audiences worldwide.

One of the most memorable and to many the best Super Bowl halftime show was Michael Jackson's 1993 performance, which became the highest-rated halftime show with a reported 133.4 million American viewers.

Below are some of the most memorable halftime performances:

MICHAEL JACKSON (SUPER BOWL XXVII - 1993)

Steve Granitz/WireImage PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 31: Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

AEROSMITH, *NSYNC and BRITNEY SPEARS (SUPER BOWL XXXV - 2001)

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Britney Spears, Aerosmith, and *NSYNC (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

JANET JACKSON FT. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE (SUPER BOWL XXXVIII - 2004)

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images HOUSTON, UNITED STATES: Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at half-time at Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium, 01 February 2004 in Houston, TX. AFP PHOTO Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

PAUL MCCARTNEY (SUPER BOWL XXXIX - 2005)

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 06: Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

THE ROLLING STONES (SUPER BOWL XL - 2006)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at halftime during Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 5, 2006. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

PRINCE (SUPER BOWL XLI - 2007)

Nick Laham/Getty Images MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Prince performs during the "Pepsi Halftime Show" at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND (SUPER BOWL XLII - 2009)

Jamie Squire/Getty Images TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MADONNA (SUPER BOWL XLVI - 2012)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

BEYONCÉ FT. DESTINY'S CHILD (SUPER BOWL XLVII - 2013)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Singers Kelly Rowland, Beyonce and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

KATY PERRY (SUPER BOWL XLIX - 2015)

Tom Pennington/Getty Images GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Singer Katy Perry performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

COLDPLAY FT. BEYONCÉ AND BRUNO MARS (SUPER BOWL 50 - 2016)

Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images 07 FEB 2016: Beyonce, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LADY GAGA (SUPER BOWL LI - 2017)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

J.LO AND SHAKIRA (SUPER BOWL LIV - 2020)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

DR. DRE, SNOOP DOGG, EMINEM, MARY J. BLIGE, 50 CENT, AND KENDRICK LAMAR (SUPER BOWL LVI - 2022)

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

RIHANNA (SUPER BOWL LVII - 2023)