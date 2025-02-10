Every song Kendrick Lamar performed during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Turn your TV on, turn your TV on: Kendrick Lamar's long-awaited Super Bowl 2025 halftime show is finally here.

The 22-time Grammy Award winner made his solo debut at the Apple Music halftime show on Feb. 9 during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

But it's not Lamar's first time on the Super Bowl stage: He first appeared as part of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

Lamar, fresh off song and record of the year wins at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 3, had teased aspects of his performance ahead of the big game, including an appearance from his longtime collaborator SZA.

The rapper had kept most other details of his performance a secret, as had previous performers like Rihanna and Usher. Lamar did reveal what viewers could expect in a press conference on Feb. 6.

“Storytelling. I think I’ve always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog and my history of music,” he said. “And I’ve always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I’m on.”

Lamar also said he planned to bring the energy of his hometown of Los Angeles to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

“Being in the now and being just locked in to how I feel and the energy I have now, that’s the LA energy for me,” he said. “That’s something I wanted to carry over to New Orleans and for the world to see. This is me. This is Kendrick Lamar, 37 years old, and I still feel like I’m elevating, I’m still on a journey.”

Lamar made a reference to this on his song "tv off" from his most recent album, "GNX," released in November 2024: "Walk in New Orleans with the etiquette of LA, yellin', MUSTAAAAAARD!"

Keep reading for the full setlist from Kendrick Lamar's halftime show below.

What songs did Kendrick Lamar perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

"GNX (Teaser)" "Squabble Up" "Humble." "DNA" "Euphoria" "Man at the Garden" "Peekaboo" "Luther" "All the Stars" "Not Like Us" "TV Off"

