Super Bowl

Donald Trump to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans

Trump would become the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump will attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, a White House official told NBC News.

By attending the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, it is believed Trump would become the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl.

Past presidents have attended the game after they left office or participated in festivities from afar, but none have been there in person while holding the title of commander in chief.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Trump has made multiple football appearances in recent months. He delivered a virtual address during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 20, which came just hours after he was inaugurated, and also attended a Jets-Steelers game in Pittsburgh in October.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Super Bowl Jan 29

NFL confident in Super Bowl security plan after New Orleans terror attack

Super Bowl Jan 27

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? Miami, New Orleans lead list

Trump made multiple appearances in New Orleans last year during his presidential campaign. The city has seen a heightened security presence for the Super Bowl in the aftermath of a terror attack that killed 14 people in the city on New Year's Day.

Trump will also participate in a pre-taped interview with Fox News' Bret Baier that will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour of FOX's pregame coverage.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us