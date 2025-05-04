A woman carrying a 2-month-old girl became the target of a shotgun-riding gunman last Friday evening, according to police.

The NYPD released surveillance images of a suspect wanted for firing a pellet gun on the 42-year-old woman and the baby girl on a Staten Island block.

Video shows the gunman riding in the front of the car and sticking the barrel of the pellet gun out of the window.

The woman was struck in the back as she walked near Jerome Road and Benton Avenue, police said. She was hurt but refused medical attention at the scene.

WANTED-ASSAULT: @NYPD122PCT on 5/2/25, in the vicinity of Jerome Road and Benton Avenue, an unidentified individual inside a silver sedan discharged a pellet gun and struck a 42-year-old female victim in the back while holding a 2-month-old female Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/ttXNsa69WF — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 4, 2025

The suspect was last seen heading west down Evergreen Avenue.

A Crime Stoppers reward of $3,500 has been offered.