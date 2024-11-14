Earlier crash on the Verrazzano Bridge causes morning rush hour delays

An earlier crash on the Staten Island side of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is causing delays heading into Brooklyn Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday and impacted multiple lanes on the Brooklyn-bound side of the bridge.

The accident has since cleared but is causing traffic delays and impacting bus service.

"The following buses are running with delays after a crash on the Verrazano Bridge cleared: SIM 1/1C/2/3/3C/4/4C/4X/5/6/7/8/8X/9/10/11/15/31/32/33/34/35," New York City Transit posted on social media.

