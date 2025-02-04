Woman hits man in head with drink pitcher in karaoke bar fight over microphone: Police

Call it a mic-drop moment.

A woman hit a man over the head with a drink pitcher during a fight over the microphone at a Queens karaoke bar, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Monday at a karaoke bar on 39th Avenue near 138th Street in Flushing, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old man, got into an argument with the woman over the microphone.

At some point, the woman grabbed a metal drink pitcher and hit the man in the head with it, police said. The victim suffered serious injuries as a result, including cuts to his face and head. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, and was expected to recover, according to police.

The woman took off from the bar. Police shared images of the suspect in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). They can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.