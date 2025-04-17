A woman died after she was hospitalized as a result of a cosmetic procedure that was performed by an unlicensed man working in his Queens home, according to police sources.

The 31-year-old woman was at the Astoria apartment of Felipe Hoyos-Foronda on March 28 for the procedures, police said. It was inside his home on 35th Street where the 38-year-old was doing Botox and filler injections, as well as liposuction, all without a license.

The woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the alleged fly-by-night procedures, and was taken to a hospital.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to prosecutors, the woman went into cardiac arrest during a procedure. She was left with no brain activity and suffering from lidocaine poisoning.

Police sources told NBC New York on Wednesday that the woman later died, though no further information was immediately available.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hoyos-Foronda had already been arrested and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which included second-degree assault and unauthorized practice of profession. It was not immediately clear if he would face additional charges as a result of the woman's death.

Attorney information for Hoyos-Foronda was not immediately clear.