Queens

Two teens slashed at Queens park, police say

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

Two teenagers were slashed inside a Queens park Tuesday evening, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence at Astoria Park just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female both were cut in the chest.

The teens were rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital and were expected to survive.

No arrests had been made, according to police, and there was no word on any potential suspects.

