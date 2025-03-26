Two teenagers were slashed inside a Queens park Tuesday evening, according to police.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence at Astoria Park just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female both were cut in the chest.
The teens were rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital and were expected to survive.
No arrests had been made, according to police, and there was no word on any potential suspects.
