Two NYPD officers hurt in crash while searching for robbery suspects in Queens

Two NYPD officers are recovering after their squad car was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Queens on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The officers were searching for the suspects who robbed a smoke shop at Merrick Blvd and 220th Street when their vehicle got into an accident with two cars not involved in the search, the NYPD said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. at 120th Avenue and Springfield Blvd, according to the FDNY.

The officers were taken to Jamaica Hospital for their injuries while three people in the other two cars were taken to North Shore Long Island Jewish Medical Center, authorities tell NBC New York.

All patients are in stable condition, police said.

The suspects of the smoke shop robbery left the scene in a white U-Haul, the NYPD said.

There have been arrests in the case but it's unclear how many were arrested and if there are still suspects outstanding.