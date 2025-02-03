Two teens were arrested after they were allegedly seen on surveillance camera as part of a group that stole a subway train in Queens and took it for a joyride, according to police.

The brazen theft took place just before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 near the 71st Avenue station in Forest Hills along the E/F/M/R lines, according to the NYPD. Officers initially responded to reports of vandalism, but were met by an MTA employee who reported several people boarded the unoccupied R train and then took it on a joyride for a short distance.

The individuals damaged some of the train's cameras by placing markings on them, according to police, who later released video showing the suspects. There were believed to be six people sought by police in all.

On Monday, police confirmed that two teen boys, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, had been arrested in connection to the incident. Both were charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and trespassing; the younger teen was also charged with possession of burglary tools. It was not immediately clear whether the teens had hired attorneys.

"Breaking into and moving subway cars is dangerous, illegal, and will not be tolerated. We thank the NYPD for capturing these perpetrators who not only put their own lives at risk but also riders and transit workers," said NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. "Those hooligan games cannot happen, and that’s why we’ve stepped up security at key transit locations and are actively exploring new technologies to prevent access and control of the operator’s cab."

The MTA said it was working with police to identify and find those responsible for swiping the R train. NBC New York's Charles Watson reports.

Some riders have questioned the MTA's security after a number of concerning incidents, including one in September in which police alleged two suspects entered the Briarwood subway station and stole a train on the E/F line. The teens in that incident were arrested after allegedly crashing the train.

In a Dec. 2023 incident, several suspects swiped two trains in Forest Hills and took them on a joyride before ditching the locomotives.

An investigation remains ongoing.