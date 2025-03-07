NYC Subway

Suspect arrested for allegedly punching pregnant woman in face on rush-hour NYC subway

By NBC New York Staff

pregnant woman punched
Handout

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly punching a seven-months pregnant woman in the face while riding the subway in Queens, police said.

Christopher Benitez was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree assault for the Feb. 25 incident on a southbound J train at the Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer station, police said. The woman was using her phone while on the train when she was struck in the unprovoked attack.

Benitez walked up to the victim and punched her in the face, causing cuts, bruises and pain to the right eye. He ran off afterward. After a week and a half, police said he was arrested outside of a relative's home in Brooklyn.

The victim sustained injuries, but she was not hospitalized.

It was not clear whether the 33-year-old Benitez had hired an attorney.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

NYC SubwayCrime and CourtsQueens
