1 girl dies, another badly hurt in Queens subway surfing tragedy

One teenage girl is dead, another critically injured after police say the two were subway surfing in Queens.

Authorities responding to a call about people hit by a train at 111th Street shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday found the two girls. They had apparently fallen between two cars while subway surfing on a southbound No. 7 train and were hit.

One girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The other remained hospitalized in critical condition early Monday.

Their identities have not been released.

Sunday's tragedy marks at least the sixth subway surfing death this year. Last week, a 20-year-old man died in a similar incident. The day before that, a teenage boy was hurt doing the same.

Police say their investigation in this latest case is ongoing.