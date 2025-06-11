Two 16-year-old girls face a series of charges in connection with the beating of a 15-year-old girl in an Astoria subway station earlier this month, according to the Queens district attorney's office.

The two 16-year-old defendants, both of Elmhurst, were arraigned Tuesday on a criminal complaint in the attack on the girl at the 46th Street subway station in Astoria on June 2. Prosecutors say they all attend the same school -- nearby William Cullen Bryant High School. The defendants are charged with varying counts of attempted gang assault, attempted robbery, robbery and assault. They're also accused of petit grand larceny.

According to prosecutors, the victim, a sophomore, left William Cullen Bryant High School around 3 p.m. that Monday and was targeted by the defendants, both high school juniors, and others. The group allegedly followed the 15-year-old girl to the nearby 46th Street M and R subway station.

Inside the stairwell of the station, prosecutors say the victim was attacked by a mob of teenagers who allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on her head, face and body. The victim was also tased during the assault and members of the group attempted to steal a bookbag in her possession, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

"What an outrageous display of bullying and brutality," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement announcing the charges. "I will hold students accountable for this behavior to the extent the law allows. We are grateful that the victim is recovering. The investigation is continuing into the conduct of other individuals."

Judge Bruna DiBiase ordered the two charged girls to return to court June 18. If convicted of the top count, they each face up to 15 years in prison.