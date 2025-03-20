Queens

Stranger attacks 7-year-old in Queens subway — right in front of his mom

Authorities are looking for a person who attacked a 7-year-old boy in front of his mother inside a Queens subway station last month, then threatened both of them a knife before running off.

According to the NYPD, the boy and his 37-year-old mom were on a northbound F train platform in the 21st Street-Queensbridge station in Astoria around lunchtime Sunday, Feb. 23, when a stranger approached them.

The stranger pushed the 7-year-old boy to the ground, police say. When confronted by the boy's mother, the person again pushed the boy, this time in the face, authorities said. The individual flashed a knife to both the child and mother before running out of the station. The person was last seen getting on an MTA bus.

The 7-year-old boy was treated at the scene for minor pain to his leg. His mother was not hurt.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

