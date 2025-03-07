Two dozen students and staff members were impacted in a pepper spray incident in a Queens high school cafeteria on Friday, according to police and fire officials.

The incident occurred after 12:30 p.m. at M.S. 379 in College Point, on 14th Avenue between 124th Street and 125th Street, the FDNY said.

"After a device was discharged in the cafeteria, the room was evacuated, and all students were evaluated by the school nurse and EMS," Department of Education spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to it, but police said 20 students and four staff members at the school had been impacted by the pepper spray. Those hurt suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

At least 11 students were transported to the hospital, according to school sources.

Additional information was not immediately available.