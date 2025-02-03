Queens

9 taken to hospital after school bus accident in Queens

By NBC New York Staff

Nearly a dozen people were taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus in Queens Monday, authorities say.

Fire officials say they got a call about the accident on the Union Turnpike exit ramp between Winchester Boulevard and Glen Oaks School campus around 7:30 a.m.

Details on the nature of the accident weren't clear. About six of those taken to the hospital were children. All of the victims are expected to be OK.

A cause of the incident is under investigation. It wasn't clear if other vehicles were involved, nor was it known where the school bus was heading at the time of the accident.

