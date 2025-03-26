Women tied up, robbed of more than $1 million in loot in NYC home invasion: Cops

A group of thieves forced their way into a Queens home, tied up two women and stole more than $1 million worth of jewelry, clothing and other items one evening last week, according to police.

Five suspects entered the victims' home, near Mayfair Road and 116th Street, around 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday, the NYPD says.

They pushed a 53-year-old woman to the ground and bound her and a 36-year-old woman with tape.

Then they gathered up the loot -- worth an estimated $1,105,000, according to police -- and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle driven by a sixth suspect. Police say it was a white Toyota Rav4.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.