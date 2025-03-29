Queens

Remains found in California river in 1995 identified as NYC teen missing for 50 years

By NBC New York Staff

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office

Human remains found in a California riverbed 30 years ago have been identified as a New York City teenager who went missing in 1975.

The partial skeletal remains were found off Highway 129, east of Rogge Lane in Santa Cruz, according to county officials. Ever since being discovered in 1995, the remains were not identified.

In 2019, the case was re-examined and the remains were sent for forensic testing. Through carbon dating, it was determined that the person was likely born in the 1960s and was estimated to have died between 1977 and 1984.

Further advanced genetic testing in subsequent years was done to find potential family members. The remains were ultimately identified as those of Laura O'Malley, of Queens.

The teen had gone missing in 1975, and her family had not seen or heard from her since. It was not known when, or under what circumstances, O'Malley arrived in California.

Her death remains under investigation.

