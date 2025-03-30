2 men wanted by police for allegedly hanging noose from NYC water tower

Police say two men are wanted for hanging a noose from a water tower in Queens last week.

The NYPD released photos of the incident last Tuesday, when two men allegedly climbed a tower on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

The men were later spotted walking down 83rd Street.

Surveillance images were released by police over the weekend in hopes of getting public's help identifying the duo.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

