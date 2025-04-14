‘Ghost Face' man wanted for raping woman in Queens at knifepoint: NYPD

Police want to find a man they say raped a 50-year-old woman at knifepoint last week in a Queens neighborhood in the middle of the night.

The man seen in surveillance images wearing a "Ghost Face" sweater from the "Scream" movies allegedly raped the woman in Jamaica around 3 a.m. Friday.

The NYPD said the man grabbed her from behind at the corner of 162nd Street and 89th Avenue. He's accused of flashing a knife before forcing himself on the woman.

Police said the man then fled southbound down 89th Avenue and hasn't been seen since.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man wanted by police may be between the ages of 20 and 40, roughly 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with a thin build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, Air Jordan black and white sneakers, and the black "Ghost Face" sweater.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).