Queens man pepper-sprayed mother and baby on subway after asking to use her phone: DA

A Queens man was charged with assault after he pepper-sprayed a mother and her infant daughter on the subway, according to the district attorney.

Edward Vargas was on the platform at the 36th Street station in Long Island City just before 11 a.m. on June 20 when he went up to a woman and asked to use her cellphone, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The woman, who was with her 11-month-old baby, ignored him.

The mother and child then boarded an M train, with Vargas following and sitting across from them, the charges state. He then took out a can of pepper spray and allegedly used it on the mom and infant. It caused the woman's eyes to burn, and led to difficulty breathing and facial redness for both her and the child.

The two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but are expected to recover.

Vargas was arrested Thursday, police said. The 34-year-old was charged with two counts of assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

"It is particularly outrageous when our children are attacked. As alleged, the defendant chose to retaliate against the victims with pepper spray because he did not get what he wanted," said Katz.

Vargas is next scheduled to appear in court on July 1. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison. Attorney information for Vargas was not immediately available.