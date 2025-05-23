Queens man smacks 9-year-old girl across the face, bites officer's fingertip off: DA

A man was seen on newly released surveillance video randomly attacking a child on a Queens sidewalk, smacker her so hard across the face, it caused her to fall to the ground.

But prosecutors said it's what he did next that might be even more shocking.

The disturbing video from May 10 shows a man walk up to a 9-year old girl while she was playing outside near the intersection of 67th Place and Central Avenue in the Glendale neighborhood, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. It was just after 4 p.m. when the man, identified as 31-year-old Feliz Enrique, went up to the girl and asked her name.

When the young girl responded, Enrique could be seen on video rearing back with his right hand, then smacking her in the face, the DA's office said. The impact knocked the girl down.

A few people nearby saw the attack — including an off-duty NYPD sergeant. When the officer tried to intervene and apprehend him after the incident, Enrique allegedly bit off the tip of the sergeant's right index finger. The Queens DA said Enrique not only bit off the fingertip, he also took bite at Sgt. Sebastian Hajder’s knee.

"The defendant is accused of approaching a defenseless child and striking her in an unprovoked attack. A nearby, off-duty police sergeant and two bystanders saw this shocking incident unfold and immediately intervened to apprehend the defendant," Katz said in a statement. "As the off-duty officer struggled to detain him, Feliz Enrique bit the sergeant on his knee and hand causing permanent disfigurement to the sergeant’s finger."

The young girl was taken to the hospital with bruises on her arm and back, a bloody lip and loose teeth. She is expected to be OK.

Hajder was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, but doctors were not able to reattach his fingertip, the DA's office said.

Enrique was indicted on several counts of first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He had been on parole after spending seven years in prison for attempted murder, according to prosecutors. If convicted on all the charges, Enrique could face up to 25 years in prison.

His next court appearance was scheduled for July 10.