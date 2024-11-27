Queens man shot in the leg through an apartment door: NYPD

A Queens man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in the leg through an apartment door Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened on 83 Street near Northern Blvd in Jackson Heights around 5 a.m., according to police.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.

It's unclear what led to the shooting and if the victim was targeted.

No one is in custody for the shooting and police are continuing the investigation into what happened.