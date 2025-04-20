3 dead in early Easter morning house fire in Queens

Three people are dead after a Queens house went up in flames in the first hours of Easter Sunday.

FDNY officials said the fire started just after 1 a.m. on Chevy Chase Street in Jamaica Estates. The fire started on the first floor, they said, before quickly spreading to the second floor and attic. There were people living on all floors of the home.

Investigators believe there was not a working smoke detector inside the home.

"There's no evidence to us at this time that there's a working smoke detector in this house," FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said at the scene.

"I won't stop saying it: smoke detectors save lives," he cautioned.

Officials with the department said makeshift walls and blocked exits and stairwells in the home made it difficult to respond.

Four others were hurt, one of whom was listed in critical condition. The other three were firefighters that were treated for minor injuries.

There is no word yet on any cause of the fire.