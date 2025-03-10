Raging fire in Queens sends black smoke plume into sky

A giant plume of black smoke covered a neighborhood in Queens as firefighters rushed to put out an afternoon fire.

The fire triggered a 3-alarm response from the FDNY, which responded to an auto body shop on 36th Avenue in Willets Point around 4:30 p.m.

As crews worked to get control of the fire, the thick black smoke shooting up from the blaze could be seen from miles away.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

This story is developing.