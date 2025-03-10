Queens

Raging fire in Queens sends black smoke plume into sky

By NBC New York Staff

A giant plume of black smoke covered a neighborhood in Queens as firefighters rushed to put out an afternoon fire.

The fire triggered a 3-alarm response from the FDNY, which responded to an auto body shop on 36th Avenue in Willets Point around 4:30 p.m.

As crews worked to get control of the fire, the thick black smoke shooting up from the blaze could be seen from miles away.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

This story is developing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Queens
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us