Armed duo shoot Queens retailer in both legs in apparent Rolex robbery

A 40-year-old working at a Queens cellphone store was shot three times Friday evening in an apparent armed robbery.

Police said two armed men fled on a scooter after firing multiple rounds in the Top-in-Town Wireless store on Steinway Street in Astoria.

Kunwarjee Singh was inside the store around 6:45 p.m. when the armed duo made their move.

Singh was shot in each leg and the torso. He was rushed to the hospital and was expected to survive, according to police.

"I just called my wife, she said he's in surgery right now," his brother, Gurpreet, said Friday night.

Gurpreet Singh believes the men were after his brother's Rolex.

"He's a tough man himself, he might have given them a fight. I know my brother, he doesn't give up to robbers so easily," he told News 4.

Police have not announced any arrests.