Queens

Armed duo shoot Queens retailer in both legs in apparent Rolex robbery

By Chris Jose

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 40-year-old working at a Queens cellphone store was shot three times Friday evening in an apparent armed robbery.

Police said two armed men fled on a scooter after firing multiple rounds in the Top-in-Town Wireless store on Steinway Street in Astoria.

Kunwarjee Singh was inside the store around 6:45 p.m. when the armed duo made their move.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Singh was shot in each leg and the torso. He was rushed to the hospital and was expected to survive, according to police.

"I just called my wife, she said he's in surgery right now," his brother, Gurpreet, said Friday night.

Gurpreet Singh believes the men were after his brother's Rolex.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"He's a tough man himself, he might have given them a fight. I know my brother, he doesn't give up to robbers so easily," he told News 4.

News

Wildfires 3 hours ago

NYC under air quality alert as smoke blankets tri-state; red flag warnings, drought conditions persist

Wildfires 2 hours ago

Here's where the wildfires are burning in New Jersey

Police have not announced any arrests.

This article tagged under:

Queens
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us