Pregnant woman punched in face on rush-hour NYC subway train, sources say

A seven-months pregnant woman was punched in the face by a stranger as she used her phone on a subway in Queens last week, police and law enforcement sources say.

The woman was on a southbound J train at the time of the rush hour attack on Feb. 25 at the Jamaica Center–Parsons/Archer station. Police say it was unprovoked.

They say the man just walked up to her and punched her in the face, causing laceration, bruises, and pain to the right eye. He ran off afterward. The victim sustained injuries, but she was not hospitalized.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.