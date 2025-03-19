Queens

Police investigate mystery death of Queens auto shop owner found with cuts to neck, arm

By Marc Santia

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Queens community was left heartbroken after the owner of a local auto shop was found dead inside his business, and the mysterious death has police searching for clues.

Flowers and a model car adorned the front gate of Mekniko Autoworks in Whitestone on Tuesday, but it was the police van that caught the attention of neighbors and customers.

On Monday afternoon, police said the 65-year-old owner of the shop was found unresponsive, with cuts to his neck and elbow.

Detectives were working with the medical examiners office to determine how he may have died. Law enforcement sources said that in the early stages of the investigation, they cannot say if the death was suspicious, an accident or something else. 

"He was a nice guy. Real nice guy. I mean you couldn’t ask for a better guy. Bring your car right away no problem. No problem we will get it done," said one customer.

Police have not yet identified the man, and hope to quickly determine a cause of death.

