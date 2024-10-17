Pizza Hut is opening a brand-new restaurant in New York City just for you -- but it'll only be open for two days and you still need to make a reservation.

The single-person location, which comes with a six-inch personal pan pizza, will be at 50th and Center Boulevard in Astoria, Queens on Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations open Thursday at noon here.

They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, though an in-person waitlist is also an option. Each person who makes a reservation will be able to customize their own pizza, choosing from the new toppings Pizza Hut debuted over the summer, like Pesto Swirl, Chicken Sausage, Fresh Diced Garlic, and Caramelized Onion.

Pizza Hut says the booth is the first and smallest reservation-only, dine-in, personalized restaurant experience it has created, which it did to celebrate National Pizza Month.

"Our Personal Pan Pizza is a fan favorite, and we are excited to introduce a new way to enjoy it to pizza enthusiasts,” Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "We’re not just serving pizza—we’re reimagining how our guests can experience the Personal Pan Pizza in an innovative, modern, and of course, personalized way. It’s a fun and fresh take on celebrating one of our most iconic offerings fusing together what our guests have always loved about our brand with what they are excited about with our future: modern toppings and recipes, innovative concepts and Instagram-worthy experiences."