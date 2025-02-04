Queens

Person impaled on fence in Queens: Officials

By Tom Shea

Caution tape
Getty Images (File)

A person was rushed to the hospital after having been impaled on a fence in Queens, according to officials.

The FDNY said they received a call just after 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding the gruesome incident on Himrod Street in Ridgewood, between Tonsor Street and Metropolitan Avenue. EMS and first responders worked to stabilize the individual and remove them from an iron fence, using special tools to do so.

The patient was escorted to Bellevue Hospital, the FDNY said. It was not immediately clear the severity of their injuries or what condition they were said to be in.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Queens
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us