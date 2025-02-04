Person impaled on fence in Queens: Officials

A person was rushed to the hospital after having been impaled on a fence in Queens, according to officials.

The FDNY said they received a call just after 3 p.m. Tuesday regarding the gruesome incident on Himrod Street in Ridgewood, between Tonsor Street and Metropolitan Avenue. EMS and first responders worked to stabilize the individual and remove them from an iron fence, using special tools to do so.

The patient was escorted to Bellevue Hospital, the FDNY said. It was not immediately clear the severity of their injuries or what condition they were said to be in.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.