‘Parent's worst nightmare': NYC daycare owners accused of abusing children

What to Know A married couple who own a daycare are facing multiple crimes for allegedly physically abusing nine infants and toddlers at their business, which they operated from their Queens home, the local district attorney said.

Ilya Davydov, 48, was indicted on five counts of attempted assault in the second degree and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Meanwhile, Ksenia Davydov, 41, was indicted on charges of four counts of attempted assault in the second degree and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ilya and Ksenia are accused of grabbing and kicking babies, shoving a soiled diaper into a the mouth of an infant and dropping a child onto table so hard that his cochlear implants detached from his head, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The couple was indicted last week and have been ordered to return to court on Feb. 21. If convicted of the top count, they face a potential sentence of up to 1 1/3 to four years in prison on each count of attempted assault in the second degree.

Attorney information for both was not immediately known.

According to the investigation, as cited by Katz, Ksenia physically abused an 11-month-old boy by forcing a soiled diaper into his mouth, holding a pillow over his face, and carrying him upside down by his limbs before dropping him on furniture. The investigation also alleges Ksenia hit the infant in the head.

Ksenia is also accused of shoving a 17-month-old off a sofa, yanking a 21-month-old by the arm, and throwing objects at a 14-month-old boy that Ilya also shoved causing him to fall face down on a sofa, suspended him from the air by his shirt and throwing him into a crib.

Additionally, according to the investigation, Ilya allegedly grabbed a 3-year-old boy from the neck with both hands, suspending him in the air and then dropping him into a crib before kicking him.

Ilya is also accused of kicking a 19-month-old in the back, suspending a 17-month-old girl in the air by grabbing her arm and dropping her into a crib.

Allegedly, Ilya also struck a 17-month-old boy in the head and suspending him in the air by lifting him from the hood of his jacket. Ksenia allegedly suspending this same child upside down before dropping him onto a table and having his cochlear implant to detach from his head.

In late December 2023, police and the state Office of Children and Family Services, which licenses child day care facilities, visited the Davydovs' home, site of their daycare, acting out on an anonymous tip they received concerning children allegedly being abused. The authorities immediately shut down the daycare for various alleged violations. Police also obtained a search warrant for the premises and surveillance videos were recovered.

"The allegations in this case are a working parent’s worst nightmare. As a mother of two boys, I understand the extreme care that parents take in researching and selecting day cares for their children," Katz said. "At the bare minimum, parents should be able to rely on a child’s basic needs being met and the safety of their children being assured. After an anonymous report of abuse at the facility in December 2023, my office and the NYPD immediately shut the business down so that no more children could get hurt.”