Shots fired by NYPD officers in Queens amid investigation

NYPD officers responding to a report of a burglary in Queens opened fire on the suspects as they fled the scene Friday, nearly hitting the cops as they sped off in multiple vehicles, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear how many suspects were at the scene, near 32nd Avenue and Farrington Street, when officers arrived around 5:30 a.m. It also wasn't clear how many rounds cops fired, or if anyone in any of the getaway vehicles was hit by gunfire. A citywide hospital canvas is underway for potential suspects.

One officer is being taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to be OK.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.