Police have released new surveillance video of the six suspects it says stole a subway train in Queens and took it for a joyride over the weekend.

The brazen theft took place juts before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the 71st Avenue station in Forest Hills along the E/F/M/R lines, according to the NYPD. Officers initially responded to reports of vandalism, but were met by an MTA employee who reported several people boarded the unoccupied R train and then took it on a joyride for a short distance.

Police said the individuals damaged some of the train's cameras by placing markings on them.

The MTA said it was working with police to identify and find those responsible for swiping the R train. NBC New York's Charles Watson reports.

The MTA did not immediately respond to questions about whether there were operational cameras on the stolen train. The transit agency said it was working with police to identify and find those responsible for swiping the R train.

Some riders questioned the MTA's security after a number of concerning incidents, including one in September in which police alleged two suspects entered the Briarwood subway station and stole a train on the E/F line. The teens in that incident were arrested after allegedly crashing the train.

In a Dec. 2023 incident, several suspects swiped two trains in Forest Hills and took them on a joyride before ditching the locomotives.

"I’ve heard of kids [subway] surfing, but as far as hijacking a train and driving it? Not too often, but it should never happen," said Chris Pitino, of Long Island City. "That’s insanity. That’s crazy."

An investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.