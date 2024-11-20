NYPD officer shot in Queens, suspect also shot: Source

An officer with the New York Police Department was shot while in Queens, according to a law enforcement source, with the alleged suspect also hit by a bullet fired by the wounded officer's partner.

It was not immediately clear what time the gunfire began Tuesday evening at Jamaica Avenue and 164th Street in the Jamaica neighborhood. A source said that as police approached a suspect, that individual opened fire.

The officer was shot and taken to the hospital, but their condition was not known.

Right after the shooting, the officer's partner returned fire, according to a source. The suspect was struck by at least one bullet and was said to be in critical condition at the hospital.

The NYPD said in a social media post that people should avoid the area near 161 Street and Jamaica Avenue amid the ongoing investigation.

What led up to the shooting was not clear. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.