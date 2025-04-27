Persons of interest in custody following shooting of off-duty NYPD officer in Queens

Two people were in custody Sunday after an off-duty NYPD officer was shot and wounded in Long Island City earlier in the morning, law enforcement sources said.

Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. for the shooting near 23rd Street and 43rd Avenue in Queens. The two persons of interest were later apprehended about 10 blocks away, according to police sources.

The officer's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Video from the scene shows a bright green BMW at the center of the investigation, parked along the sidewalk behind crime scene tape.

No suspects have been publicly identified and the officer's named has not been released.

The NYPD did not provide any details Sunday on what led up to the shooting or any possible motive.