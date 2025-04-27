Queens

Persons of interest in custody following shooting of off-duty NYPD officer in Queens

The officer's injuries were not considered life threatening

By NBC New York Staff

Two people were in custody Sunday after an off-duty NYPD officer was shot and wounded in Long Island City earlier in the morning, law enforcement sources said.

Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. for the shooting near 23rd Street and 43rd Avenue in Queens. The two persons of interest were later apprehended about 10 blocks away, according to police sources.

The officer's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Video from the scene shows a bright green BMW at the center of the investigation, parked along the sidewalk behind crime scene tape.

No suspects have been publicly identified and the officer's named has not been released.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The NYPD did not provide any details Sunday on what led up to the shooting or any possible motive.

This article tagged under:

Queens
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us