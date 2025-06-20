Woman, baby pepper-sprayed on Queens subway

Queens

A woman and a baby were pepper-sprayed on a subway train as it approached a Queens station Friday after the woman declined to let a stranger use her phone, News 4 has learned.

Authorities say the 25-year-old woman had the 11-month-old girl in her arms on the M train as it neared the Court Square-23rd Street station when a man pepper-sprayed them and fled the scene.

The two victims were taken to a hospital for evaluation and are expected to be OK.

It appears that man had earlier asked the woman to use her phone as they waited for the train on the platform. They boarded the same train and he allegedly attacked her as it moved to the next stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

