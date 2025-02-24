Authorities ask for help in solving 2020 murder of off-duty NYC correction officer

What to Know Authorities are asking the public for information that may lead to the solving of a 2020 cold case murder of a correction officer in Queens.

Authorities are asking the public for information that may lead to the solving of a 2020 cold case murder of a correction officer in Queens.

Off-duty officer John Jeff was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in South Jamaica on Aug. 15, 2020 at the corner of Defoe and Ridgedale Streets in Springfield Gardens. Medics transported the 28-year-old to Jamaica Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The shooting was caught on a nearby security camera which was not previously released publicly by investigators. That is, until recently, when the Queens District Attorney's Office released the footage last week in an attempt to find information that may lead to the person or people responsible.

According to the ongoing investigation, at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2020, Jeff was a passenger in a black Chevy Malibu that was briefly pulled over at a fire hydrant on Ridgedale Street. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by a female friend and coworker.

While stopped at the hydrant, the car was blocked by a garbage truck up the road and the driver attempted to reverse to leave the area but was blocked by two additional vehicles from behind: a black Mercedes and a blue BMW further down. Jeff exited the car to ask the drivers to back up and an alleged argument took place with those inside the black Mercedes.

Allegedly, Jeff identified himself as an officer and drew his firearm. It was then that the Mercedes reversed, allowing Jeff to get back into the Malibu and make a left turn onto Defoe Street.

However, seconds later, the Malibu was blocked a second time, by a white Infiniti traveling in the opposite direction down Defoe Street. Someone tapped on the car and Jeff exited the vehicle again and a second argument took place.

When this second argument was taking place, people from a nearby house party allegedly began to gather and a shooting took place moments later. All three vehicles (the Mercedes, the BMW and the Infiniti) all fled.

Jeff was shot in the head, torso, left arm and left leg, suffering about eight gunshot wounds. Although he was taken to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead at 3:37 a.m.

Gunshot analysis determined that the bullets fired were from two different firearms. Investigators believe the killers shot John, then took his service weapon and shot him again since his service firearm was not found at the scene.

In the five years since his death, Jeff’s mom, Beverly Ford, has retired from her job, but now works full time on trying to bring her son justice.

“My pain is always gonna be here but justice is I can let him rest in peace,” Ford said.

With the killers on the loose, this family says they live in constant fear. As mom, sister, and the Queens District Attorney's Office continue to search for answers they’re hoping time and a reward of $30,000 helps someone find the courage to speak up.

“My office has been investigating the murder of an off-duty Correction Officer for over four years," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "Although cases grow cold, they are never forgotten. We hope that by publicly releasing this surveillance footage we will bring more attention to this senseless unsolved murder. I urge anyone with any information regarding the August 15, 2020, homicide of John Jeff to come forward and help us bring justice for John and his loved ones.”

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers via 800-577-TIPS. All tips are confidential and a $30,000 reward is being offered.