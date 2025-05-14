Man arrested for keeping dogs locked in ‘filthy' NYC apartment, crammed in cupboards

A Queens man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after at least 40 dogs were found crammed inside an apartment, according to police.

Isaak Yadgarov faces 48 counts of aggravated cruelty and neglect to animals, police said Wednesday. The charges were filed nearly a week after 40 Belgian Malinois and German shepherd mixes were rescued from the 37-year-old Yadgarov's apartment in Rego Park.

According to the Animal Care Centers of NYC, the canines were taken from "filthy" and overcrowded conditions inside the home. It is believed many of the dogs may have never been outside in their lives, and had no socialization.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Some were discovered inside closets and cupboards or packed into tight spaces with no access to fresh air or sunlight," an announcement detailing the rescue read.

The dogs ranged from puppies to full-grown adults, they said. Medical and behavioral teams have been working with the animals since the rescue, many of which need extensive support.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The dogs were not yet made available for adoption due to the poor conditions in which they were found. The animal organizations said many of the dogs were "extremely fearful."

"They've likely never touched grass, walked on a leash, or met a stranger," said Dr. Biana Tamimi, ACC's director of shelter medicine.

The sudden influx of dogs puts a strain on the resources of the Animal Care Centers of NYC already stretched to capacity.

"With our dog population now at near triple capacity in Queens alone, we are also in desperate need of placement for the additional 175 dogs already in care in Queens and the 165 dogs currently waiting for homes at our Manhattan and Staten Island Care Centers," Jessica Vacarro, ACC's director of placement, said in a statement.