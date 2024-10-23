LaGuardia named best U.S. airport by Forbes travel guide

One of New York City's airports was just named the best in the country — a little more than a decade after it was blasted by the then-vice president as looking like it belonged in a "third-world country."

LaGuardia Airport was selected as the top airport in the U.S. by the Forbes Travel Guide, which was based off a survey of 5,000 hospitality and travel experts, as well as secret inspections.

It was the second time in 2024 that the airport earned such praise. In March, a survey of thousands of airline passengers named LaGuardia as number one among midsized U.S. airports, Port Authority said at the time.

Some of the recent acclaim for LaGuardia has included best new terminal for Terminal B, which also was named a Skytrax 5-star terminal. LaGuardia and Newark Airport were the only American airports named to that list.

Terminal B was also honored for its contemporary architecture and low environmental impact.

LaGuardia was not the only local airport to be named on the Forbes list, however. The Delta One Lounge at JFK Airport was named the best U.S. airline lounge.