LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia named best U.S. airport by Forbes travel guide

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of New York City's airports was just named the best in the country — a little more than a decade after it was blasted by the then-vice president as looking like it belonged in a "third-world country."

LaGuardia Airport was selected as the top airport in the U.S. by the Forbes Travel Guide, which was based off a survey of 5,000 hospitality and travel experts, as well as secret inspections.

It was the second time in 2024 that the airport earned such praise. In March, a survey of thousands of airline passengers named LaGuardia as number one among midsized U.S. airports, Port Authority said at the time.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Some of the recent acclaim for LaGuardia has included best new terminal for Terminal B, which also was named a Skytrax 5-star terminal. LaGuardia and Newark Airport were the only American airports named to that list.

Terminal B was also honored for its contemporary architecture and low environmental impact.

LaGuardia was not the only local airport to be named on the Forbes list, however. The Delta One Lounge at JFK Airport was named the best U.S. airline lounge.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

LaGuardia AirportQueens
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us