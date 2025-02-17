16-year-old boy arrested for fatally shooting teen girl in head: NYPD

A 16-year-old teenage boy was arrested in connection to a shooting on Saturday that left a 17-year-old girl dead in Queens, police said.

Police said the 911 call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday that a 17-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a residence on Clover Place. The young victim, later identified as Deaza Barkley, from Brooklyn, was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old, who has not been publicly identified due to his age, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Neighbors in the Holliswood section of Queens were stunned that the girl was shot and killed inside a home in the quiet residential neighborhood. The house where the crime occurred is a multi-level home where neighbors say a family lived.

Neighbors living across the street say they did not hear any gunshots or screams coming from the house and only realized something serious had happened when ambulances and police cars pulled up.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.

The investigation is still ongoing.