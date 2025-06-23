Con Edison asks parts of Queens to conserve energy as heat cranks up

No one wants a blackout.

Con Edison is asking some customers in southeastern Queens to conserve energy while crews repair equipment. The company has reduced voltage by 8% to the area while the work is done.

The area is bounded by Grand Central Parkway on the north, Jamaica Bay on south, the Nassau County line on the east, and Queens Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway on the west.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It includes the neighborhoods of Bellaire, Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Hollis, Holliswood, Jamaica, Jamaica Hills, Laurelton, Queens Village, Springfield Gardens, St. Albans and South Jamaica. The area has 166,000 customers.

Con Edison has asked customers in these areas not to use energy-intensive appliances such as washers, dryers, and microwaves until repairs are done. The company also asks customers to limit the unnecessary use of air conditioning. For example, if you have two, use one -- and set it to the highest comfortable temperature.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

People are also asked to avoid charging their electric vehicles if possible until repairs are made. It wasn't immediately clear how long that might take.

Con Edison's ask comes as the first heat wave of this summer season seizes New York City. More neighborhoods may be asked to conserve power in the coming days.

Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage, with Con Edison’s mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).

Tips to save energy

The utility offers the following energy- (and therefore, money-) saving tips on its website: