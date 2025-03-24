Is it curtains for summer concerts at Forest Hills Stadium?

Will the show go on this summer?

The Forest Hills Stadium has a starry lineup for the upcoming summer, but new reports suggest the acts may not be allowed to take the stage as permit negotiations halt at the popular Queens venue.

Big musical acts like Alabama Shakes, The Black Keys and Phish are all scheduled to perform at the stadium later this summer. Whether the mics get turned on is still in question.

The venue has been denied new sound amplification permits, as first reported by the New York Post, by the NYPD over concerns accessing privately-owned roads the surround the stadium. Those streets are owned by the Forest Hills Garden Corporation, which has denied access to the stadium's organizers.

The FHGC Board is defending its stance, saying it "is committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with

all parties to find a path forward that respects the needs of the community while allowing for appropriately managed events at the stadium."

The board points to nearly two years of litigation between parties to address neighborhood concerns about the stadium and its annual summer shows that attract thousands and blast music into the evening hours, saying that despite years of back and forth they want to find a solution that allows to concerts to continue.

In a letter dated last week, the NYPD said it needs to be able to close those private streets in order to facilitate crowd control and maintain public safety.

"As such, until and unless FHGC grants the NYPD permission to close private streets adjacent to the stadium during concerts or events in order to properly safeguard pedestrians and vehicular operators, public safety, health, and welfare requires the NYPD to cease the issuance of sound amplification permits for events at the stadium," the letter addressed to the West Side Tennis Club, whose grounds house the stadium, said.

When reached for additional comment on Monday, an NYPD spokesperson said, "We trust that the FHGC and the West Side Tennis Club will be able to reach an appropriate compromise."

The stadium, meanwhile, says the show isn't over just yet.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the stadium's account said the 2025 concert scheduled "is moving forward" as planned.

"As happens every season, the vocal NIMBY minority of Forest Hills Gardens are attempting to roadblock yet another enjoyable season of music," the post read.