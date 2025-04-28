A man who pretended to be a doctor tried to flee the country after giving a woman a botched butt injection that ultimately led to her death, according to prosecutors.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda wore a mask in court as he pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Monday in connection to the death of 31-year-old Maria Penaloza. The Queens mother of two young children — a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old — died after a failed procedure performed in the living room of Hoyos' Astoria apartment in late March, investigators said.

Authorities have said Hoyos-Foronda does not have license to practice medicine in New York but advertised on social media and said he had done the work hundreds of times.

Penaloza visited the 35th Street apartment on March 28. In court, a prosecutor told the judge Hoyos-Foronda outfitted his apartment like a makeshift medical office. The prosecution added that Hoyos-Foronda gave Penaloza an entire bottle of lidocaine; her body tensed up afterward, then he attempted CPR.

She regained a pulse about an hour later, at the hospital. Meanwhile, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Hoyos-Foronda was on his way to JFK Airport.

“This is the perfect example of risk of flight,” Katz said.

Police said Hoyos-Foronda booked a Jet Blue flight to Colombia from his car. Officers eventually stopped him and arrested him inside in Terminal 5 in line at Starbucks.

Investigators took him to a police precinct where they say he told detectives he fled because he was scared. Police later found empty bottles of lidocaine in Hoyos-Foronda’s apartment and in his car at the airport. They also collected blood stained items and syringes.

At the time of the arrest, Penaloza was on life support. She died 14 days later.

Penaloza’s mother cried in court and called for justice.

"It’s been bad, like really, really bad,” her niece Valentina Benalova said after court.

Katz hopes Penaloza's death and the arrest of Hoyos-Foronda sends a message.

"Please be careful when you go to medical professionals, to doctors. It is so easy today to verify someone's credentials," the DA said.

Katz told NBC New York the investigation is ongoing, and urged anyone who visited Hoyos-Foronda for medical services to come forward. He allegedly operated on patients in the apartment for several months.