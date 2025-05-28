JFK Airport

Delta flight from JFK diverted over ‘smoky odor' on plane

The plane landed safely in Charlotte where it was being examined by technicians

By NBC New York Staff and Jay Blackman | NBC News

A Delta flight from New York's JFK Airport was diverted Wednesday on its way to Atlanta after a "smoky odor" was observed onboard, the airline tells NBC News.

When people on flight 2286 noticed the smell of smoke, the flight was diverted to the nearest safe diversion point, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where it landed safely at 7:50 a.m., airline sources said.

There were no injuries to the 111 passengers and eight flight crew members on the Boeing 757-200.

"The safety of our customers and people comes before everything else at Delta. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement.

Technicians examined the plane once it landed in Charlotte to try to determine the cause of the odor.

