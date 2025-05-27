Child rushed to hospital after falling from Queens balcony, police say

A child fell from from a balcony in Queens and was rushed to the hospital while unconscious, according to police.

Officials said a call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday of an unconscious person on 52nd Avenue near 73rd Street in Maspeth. The child victim had fallen about 10-12 feet from a balcony, and had lost consciousness, police said.

The child, whose age was not immediately clear, was rushed to the hospital. The condition on the child was not immediately clear.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.