Queens

Child rushed to hospital after falling from Queens balcony, police say

By Tom Shea

nypd generic car
Julius Schorzman

A child fell from from a balcony in Queens and was rushed to the hospital while unconscious, according to police.

Officials said a call came in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday of an unconscious person on 52nd Avenue near 73rd Street in Maspeth. The child victim had fallen about 10-12 feet from a balcony, and had lost consciousness, police said.

The child, whose age was not immediately clear, was rushed to the hospital. The condition on the child was not immediately clear.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Queens
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us