Hog-tied body found off Queens highway, sources say

A dead man was found hog-tied in the grass off a Queens highway Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The discovery was made near Clearview Expressway and Union Turnpike around 9 a.m. No other details about the person found were immediately available.

A canvass for video evidence is ongoing.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing.