Queens

Hog-tied body found off Queens highway, sources say

By Marc Santia

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A dead man was found hog-tied in the grass off a Queens highway Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The discovery was made near Clearview Expressway and Union Turnpike around 9 a.m. No other details about the person found were immediately available.

A canvass for video evidence is ongoing.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Queens
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us